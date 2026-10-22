Keralam: Jiffiri Thangal-led Sunni group sore over Waqf Board rejig

KOZHIKODE: After the issues with the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar over non-representation in the Kerala State Waqf Board subsided, the UDF is now facing the ire of the other Sunni group led by Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal. Speaking to reporters after receiving newly appointed Board chairman M C Mayin Haji at Malappuram on Wednesday, Thangal said the government did not consult the organisation before including M P Musthafal Faizi in the Board.
“They (government) may have different yardsticks in appointing members. We don’t know what the yardstick was in the appointment of this person (Faizi),” Thangal said. “We would have told what our preferences were if we were asked,” he added.
Thangal said many organisations like Mujahids and Borahs were included in the Board and they are not part of Samastha, insinuating that Faizi is one such person who is not connected to Samastha. It may be recalled that Samastha has suspended Faizi for speaking up against its leadership.
Interestingly, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had said earlier that Faizi was considered for the post in the Board as a representative of Samastha. Jiffiri Thangal’s clarification has added a new dimension to the Waqf Board controversy. It is for the first time a senior leader of Samastha is openly expressing dissatisfaction over the Board reconstitution.
Jiffiri Thangal, however, said that Mayin Haji is very close to the Samastha and the organisation is happy over his nomination as chairman. He expressed the hope that Haji would discharge his duties in a just way.
Later, talking to reporters after meeting Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, Haji admitted that there are issues between IUML and Samastha over the reconstitution of the Board. “As a nominated person, it is not fair for me to offer any comment on the issue,” Haji said.
Meanwhile, the Kanthapuram group is continuing deliberations to finalise the name to be nominated to the Board. Minister for Minority Affairs N Shamsuddin visited Kanthapuram on Tuesday and assured that a representative of the organisation will be accommodated in the Board. Consequently, the Kerala Muslim Jama’at, feeder organisation of the Kanthapuram group, announced withdrawal from the public agitation planned for October 22.
The government decided to withdraw Thodiyoor Kunhumuhammad Moulavi, a representative of the Dakshina Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, from the Board to accommodate the Kanthapuram group. Moulavi is expected to resign this week itself.