Keralam: Jiffiri Thangal-led Sunni group sore over Waqf Board rejig

KOZHIKODE: After the issues with the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar over non-representation in the Kerala State Waqf Board subsided, the UDF is now facing the ire of the other Sunni group led by Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal. Speaking to reporters after receiving newly appointed Board chairman M C Mayin Haji at Malappuram on Wednesday, Thangal said the government did not consult the organisation before including M P Musthafal Faizi in the Board.

“They (government) may have different yardsticks in appointing members. We don’t know what the yardstick was in the appointment of this person (Faizi),” Thangal said. “We would have told what our preferences were if we were asked,” he added.

Thangal said many organisations like Mujahids and Borahs were included in the Board and they are not part of Samastha, insinuating that Faizi is one such person who is not connected to Samastha. It may be recalled that Samastha has suspended Faizi for speaking up against its leadership.

Interestingly, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had said earlier that Faizi was considered for the post in the Board as a representative of Samastha. Jiffiri Thangal’s clarification has added a new dimension to the Waqf Board controversy. It is for the first time a senior leader of Samastha is openly expressing dissatisfaction over the Board reconstitution.