KIIFB spent Rs 216 crore on government anniversary celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Rs 5.4-crore nationwide campaign condemning the borrowing curbs imposed by the central government was among the publicity expenses worth hundreds of crores that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) took on its books. When KIIFB’s own auditor sought to know how the campaign was related to its functioning, the management reasoned that it was “unavoidable to sustain the existence of KIIFB”. In fact, the borrowing curbs stemmed partly from KIIFB’s own loans, which the Centre counted as state borrowing from 2020-21.

An analysis of KIIFB’s annual reports from 2016-17 to 2025-26 reveals that it spent nearly Rs 475 crore on publicity and promotional programmes. Nearly half of this, Rs 216 crore, was towards ‘Ente Keralam’, the previous LDF government’s anniversary celebrations, over three years. It is more than double the Rs 87 crore the board ever released for SC/ST development projects.

KIIFB spent Rs 52.03 crore on Ente Keralam in 2022-23, Rs 67.45 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 96.44 crore in 2025-26. The amounts were booked as project costs on the basis of government orders. For 2023-24, the auditor said it was “not able to express our opinion on authenticity of expenses” relating to Ente Keralam and other items.

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The agencies engaged that year were nominated, and one of them charged a 20% administrative fee. For 2022-23, the auditor noted that in many cases, work orders were issued to agencies “after completion of work and receipt of invoices”, and that the spending was not covered by the budget. In 2023-24, KIIFB spent Rs 12.95 crore on infrastructure for Keraleeyam festival.