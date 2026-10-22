‘Were our children test subjects?’ Trial-labelled SMA drugs spark panic in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state that pioneered comprehensive, state-funded care for rare diseases is now facing a major row as its flagship Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) treatment programme set off widespread controversy and panic among patients and parents. The controversy erupted after families at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram were handed SMA drug packets explicitly stamped ‘Physician Sample, For Clinical Trials Only’. Panicked parents alleged their children were being used as human test subjects.

Public health experts have since clarified that the markings belonged to early promotional sample stock supplied to doctors from batches manufactured while Indian pharma firm Natco was fighting a high-stakes patent lawsuit against Swiss drugmaker Roche.

Despite Health Minister K Muraleedharan deflecting responsibility to the previous regime for initiating the switch to domestic generics, medical specialists maintain that the generic alternative – priced at `11,448 per bottle compared to the `6-lakh branded version – remains a scientifically sound choice for sustainable healthcare.

The crisis threatens to undermine KARE (Keralam United Against Rare Diseases), the state’s landmark programme supporting under 150 young SMA patients under the age of 12. Keralam’s push for generic Risdiplam was catalysed by Seba P A, an SMA patient from Kottayam, whose legal battle exposed severe national funding caps and paved the way for court rulings permitting generic production in 2025.

Health department officials stated that extensive counselling was provided to parents to explain that only the brand name had changed while the chemical formulation remained identical.

SAT Hospital superintendent Dr I Riaz emphasised that Natsmart has received full regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and has completed all clinical evaluations. However, a section of the affected families, whose children showed progress on the original drug, demanded formal clinical assurances that the generic would deliver identical results.