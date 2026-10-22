Wounds that heal without a trace? New fibre scaffold holds promise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wound may heal, but the scar it leaves behind can last a lifetime. What if the healing process could be faster, leave less visible scarring and even help hair grow back on the affected skin? A team of researchers has developed a tiny fibre-based material that could bring that possibility a step closer. The innovation has earned a patent, but there is still a long way to go before it can be used to treat patients.

The material, called an electrospun fibre scaffold, is designed to do more than simply cover a wound. It combines a biodegradable polymer, an extract from the plant Mallotus atrovirens, and quercetin, a naturally occurring compound, in a network of ultrafine fibres. Think of it as a structure designed to give the skin a helping hand as it repairs itself. The researchers have brought together components intended to fight bacteria, reduce inflammation and encourage the regeneration of skin tissue — three important aspects of wound healing.

The research forms part of the PhD work of Namitha Vijayan, assistant professor at SB College, Changanassery. The team also includes Dr Shashank Prasad of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru; Dr Raneesh Balakrishnan of Catholicate College; Dr Tina Merlin of MACFAST College, Tiruvalla; and Dr Dharini Shashank, senior consultant plastic surgeon. JSS AHER was granted a patent for the work recently.

One of the more interesting findings concerns Mallotus atrovirens, a plant that has received limited attention in tissue regeneration research. Even small quantities of its extract were found to promote collagen formation, the researchers reported. Collagen is a structural protein that helps the body repair damaged tissue.