Keralam: Corporate clout in health task force raises concerns

KOCHI: The overwhelming presence of corporate representatives in the Kerala Holistic Model for Health, Wellness and Longevity Task Force has sparked worries that the panel tasked with shaping the state’s health policies could prioritise private-sector interests over strengthening public health institutions.

At a time when the UDF government is considering policy interventions in healthcare, the composition of the task force has come under scrutiny. The inclusion of former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Deepak Singhal, who was removed from the post by the Akhilesh Yadav government in 2016, has also drawn criticism.

Former health minister K K Shailaja questioned the rationale behind bringing private-sector representatives into such a panel when Keralam has several qualified experts of its own. She alleged that a person who had faced corruption allegations in Uttar Pradesh had also been included, while clarifying that she was not suggesting that every member of the panel was unfit.

The concerns come against the backdrop of the state’s achievements in maternal and infant mortality and its relatively high life expectancy — 78.4 years for women and 71.9 for men — built on a strong public health system and sustained community-level interventions.

The task force has been asked to submit recommendations on policy interventions within two months. Public health experts, however, question whether a panel dominated by private healthcare interests can adequately address affordability without placing greater emphasis on public healthcare infrastructure, preventive medicine and primary care.

The stakes are considerable. While the average Indian household spends Rs 2,767 a year on healthcare, the corresponding expenditure in Kerala is Rs 8,388. The state’s annual out-of-pocket healthcare spending exceeds Rs 30,197 crore, while its budgetary allocation for health is less than half that amount.