Keralam: Demand to open up distance education sector faces resistance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala’s major universities struggling to raise their own revenue, a demand has emerged to amend the Sreenarayanaguru Open University Act, 2021, to allow other state universities to resume Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes.

However, sources in the four-year-old open university argue that opening up the sector could undermine the institution before it has had sufficient time to consolidate its position.

In a petition to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) - a whistleblower’s collective in the higher education sector - has sought amendments to Sections 47(2) and 72(1) of the Sreenarayanaguru Open University Act. These sections restrict other state universities from admitting students to distance education programmes.

“Allowing the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Calicut University and Kannur University to resume such courses would expand student choice, promote academic competition,” argued SUCC chairman and Kerala University Syndicate member R S Sasikumar.

He added that the move would help state universities leverage their existing faculty and infrastructure.

The SUCC petition also pointed to the potential for additional revenue through admission, tuition, and examination fees, and argued that a wider range of recognised, employment-oriented programmes could help retain students who might otherwise seek educational opportunities outside Kerala.