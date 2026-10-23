Keralam: Disabled man’s sit-in outside eatery exposes accessibility barriers

KOZHIKODE: For most people, walking into an eatery, ordering a meal and washing up afterwards are unremarkable parts of everyday life. For persons with disability (PwD), however, such simple acts can become exercises in negotiation, dependence and, at times, humiliation.

In Koyilandy, a missing ramp at a restaurant turned an ordinary visit for a meal into a sit-in protest, exposing the gap between Keralam’s promise of accessibility and the lived reality of those who need it most.

Ashwin Babu, a schoolteacher from Muchukunnu, staged the protest outside the eatery after he was unable to access the establishment because it lacked a ramp for wheelchairs. He called off the agitation after the management issued a written assurance that a ramp and other disability-friendly facilities, including accessible bathroom amenities, would be provided by October 25.

According to Ashwin, on being unable to enter the premises he requested that tea be brought to his car. However, the supervisors expressed their inability to serve tea outdoors citing the rush of diners. The exchange led to an argument, following which Ashwin began the sit-in. He called for urgent intervention by authorities to ensure restaurants and other establishments provide disability-friendly infrastructure.

For Surendra Nath, the incident shines light on his long struggle. He said he had been experiencing similar difficulties for the past 25 years, describing instances in which he had been compelled to eat in unhygienic spaces behind eateries because accessible seating was unavailable. He also recalled experiences in which he felt he was treated as though he were seeking charity rather than exercising a basic right.

“Are we second-class citizens? Don’t we have rights too?” says Surendra Nath.