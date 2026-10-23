Keralam: Ex-ministers question Minister Muraleedharan over meeting pharma officials

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three former health ministers with past LDF governments have asked the UDF regime to address the apprehensions of parents of children with SMA.

P K Sreemathi, K K Shailaja and Veena George also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the reported incident of issuing medicines for clinical trials to the parents, and said the meeting between Health Minister K Muraleedharan and officials of the pharma firm should also be included in the probe.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Veena George alleged that the drugs given to the parents did not carry the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) sticker. “The packet was stamped ‘for clinical trials only’,” she said.

She also alleged that although administrative nod was given for the purchase of the medicine on July 1, the tender was invited only on September 25, resulting in shortage.

The former ministers also alleged that the meeting between Muraleedharan and the pharma company officials in the presence of the SAT superintendent was unethical.

Sreemathi said Muraleedharan should not continue as minister as he is not qualified to hold the position. Shailaja alleged that the task force formed to prepare the health policy included individuals whose credentials were questionable.