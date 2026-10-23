Keralam: Farewell marks shift in govt-Lok Bhavan ties

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a contrast with the strained ties between the state government and the Lok Bhavan, the UDF government accorded an official farewell to outgoing Governor Rajendra Arlekar on his last day in office, on Thursday.

The event assumes significance as Arlekar’s predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan, had left Keralam without an official send-off from the LDF government.

Tensions between the government and Lok Bhavan had peaked during Khan’s tenure, largely over the appointment of vice-chancellors to state universities.

During the farewell banquet at Grand Hyatt hotel, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government had maintained warm relations with Arlekar. He conveyed the government’s and people’s gratitude to the governor and wished him success.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said Arlekar had made efforts to work in coordination with the government, while Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan described him as a governor who had interacted closely with ordinary people. In his reply, Arlekar said he had merely reciprocated the affection shown to him by the people of Keralam.