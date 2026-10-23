Keralam: SMA patient backs generic medicine, says it’s effective

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SMA patient Seba P A has come out in strong defence of the low-cost generic drug supplied by the state government, asserting that its clinical effectiveness is identical to that of the expensive patented alternative.

The Aluva native, who has been taking the generic formulation manufactured by Natco Pharma since April as part of a patient assistance programme during her legal fight for access, dismissed fears surrounding the brand switch. “Taking Natsmart produces the same effect as when I was taking Evrysdi,” she said. “I have felt no issues due to change in brand.”

Seba, who was a respondent representing patients in the patent infringement suit filed by Roche against Natco in Delhi HC and had moved court seeking treatment aid, said the controversy was being driven by misplaced fears. It erupted after the state began distributing generic Risdiplam from October 17 under its scheme for children up to 12 years. Some parents objected after bottles reportedly carried the label “Physicians Sample/Clinical Trials Only,” prompting reports that children were being used as test subjects.

Seba rejected that reading. “Every bottle provided to me free of cost under Natco’s Patient Assistance Program carries the ‘Physicians Sample/Clinical Trials Only’ label,” said Seba. Natco sells the drug to the government at `8,000 per bottle, she said, while free bottles carry the label. “Anyone can easily understand that such labelling is meant solely to prevent those bottles from being resold for money,” she said.