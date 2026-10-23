Keralam: Three more arrested in Meenangadi highway robbery case

KALPETTA: Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a car and Rs 21,000 from a traveller near the FCI godown at Meenangadi on September 30, taking the total number of arrests to five.

The arrested are P Pranav, 24, of Manathana; K Kanakaraj, 28, of Muzhakkunnu; and Nithul Kumar, 29, of Chokli, all in Kannur district. Pranav and Kanakaraj were arrested from Edathotti in Peravoor, while Nithul was taken into custody from Kannamballi in Kannur. They were later brought to the Meenangadi police station.

Earlier, the police had arrested M Ranju, 32, of Peringalam, and Sourav Sunil, 26, of Mattannur, both in Kannur.

According to the police, a group of around 10 people travelling in two cars intercepted an Innova carrying a man from Bengaluru to Koduvally on the evening of September 30. The gang allegedly smashed the car's side windows, sprayed pepper spray into the traveller's face and forcibly pulled him out before fleeing with the vehicle and Rs 21,000 kept inside.

The police said Kanakaraj was involved in around five cases registered at the Muzhakkunnu, Koothuparamba and Karipur police stations. Pranav has a case registered against him at the Peravoor police station. Ranju faces around 13 cases registered at the Bathery and Chokli police stations, while Sourav is also accused in other cases.

A Special Investigation Team (SAGOC), led by Bathery DySP M M Abdul Kareem, arrested the accused under the direction of Wayanad District Police Chief S Devamanohar, IPS.