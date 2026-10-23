Keralam: Through stories rooted in soil, Kodumayil kids document Kurichiya childhood

KALPETTA: In a world where childhood is increasingly spent before screens, the children of Kodumayil Tharavadu in Wayanad find their stories in the soil, paddy fields and the company of their grandparents. For them, rain is not a reason to stay indoors, farming is not a distant activity and traditions are not merely stories from the past. They are part of everyday life.

Through their Instagram page, ‘Kodumayil Tharavadu’, these children are offering the world a glimpse of a life deeply rooted in nature and the customs of the Kurichiya community. What makes their story special is that they are not attempting to create an alternative lifestyle. They are simply sharing the life they have always known.

The idea came from Sanoosh K S, an undergraduate student and the eldest among the younger generation in the family.Interested in filmmaking, he began recording his daily experiences with his younger cousins at the ancestral home. What started as a learning exercise has now attracted millions of views within two months of the videos being posted in August.

“There is nothing extraordinary about our life here. It is simple and beautiful. I started recording videos because I have a passion for filmmaking. The videos show the world through the children’s eyes, capturing what we see and learn from our elders,”Sanoosh says.

With a large family living in and around the ancestral home, weekends bring everyone together at the tharavadu.Farming, family gatherings and traditional celebrations provide an endless stream of experiences to document. During cultivation, family members themselves undertake the work, with children and elders sharing the fields. “Our parents believe that the younger generation should participate in rituals and celebrations so that they can carry the traditions forward. Instead of giving children smartphones, they encourage us to go to the fields and experience nature,” Sanoosh says.