Kozhikode police arrested parents in connection with four-month-old infant death

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Medical College police have arrested the parents in connection with the tragic death of their four-month-old baby Ayuktha one year ago, which initially appeared as an unnatural death.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Shijin,29, and his wife Anjana, 20, residents of Vayalankara in Kuttikkattoor.
The incident dates back to September 30, 2025, when the infant was rushed to a private hospital in Poovattuparamba after the parents claimed the baby was unresponsive and suffering from nasal discharge.
The child was swiftly transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced the infant dead upon arrival.
Although an initial case of unnatural death was registered under the section 194 of BNSS following a complaint filed on October 1, subsequent autopsy findings and a deeper police investigation uncovered severe discrepancies.
During detailed questioning, the baby's mother, Anjana, gave a statement—subsequently recorded before a magistrate—revealing that her daughter had been subjected to continuous physical abuse by the father. According to her testimony, Shijin frequently assaulted the baby under the influence of alcohol.
Following intensive interrogation, police formally arrested both parents. While Shijin faces charges as the primary perpetrator of the physical assault leading to the infant's death, Anjana has also been implicated for witnessing the repeated abuse and choosing to conceal it from authorities rather than seeking help. Investigators have since upgraded the legal provisions to include murder charges as the inquiry proceeds.