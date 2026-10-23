Kozhikode police arrested parents in connection with four-month-old infant death

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Medical College police have arrested the parents in connection with the tragic death of their four-month-old baby Ayuktha one year ago, which initially appeared as an unnatural death.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shijin,29, and his wife Anjana, 20, residents of Vayalankara in Kuttikkattoor.

The incident dates back to September 30, 2025, when the infant was rushed to a private hospital in Poovattuparamba after the parents claimed the baby was unresponsive and suffering from nasal discharge.

The child was swiftly transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced the infant dead upon arrival.