Om Prakash Mathur sworn in Governor of Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Om Prakash Mathur was sworn in as the 24th Governor of Keralam on Friday.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen administered the oath of office at a brief function held at Lok Bhavan here.

Mathur replaces Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who assumed his role as full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Mathur, who was previously Governor of Sikkim, hails from Bedal village in Pali district of Rajasthan. He graduated from Rajasthan University and entered public life as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pracharak, according to a Lok Bhavan release.

He was also Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary in-charge of Gujarat and an MP from Rajasthan.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan, ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior government officials were among those who attended the function. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the swearing in ceremony.