SSK Kozhikode district coordinator under vigilance scrutiny over corruption

KOZHIKODE: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated a preliminary inquiry against AK Abdul Hakeem, the former Kozhikode District Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Keralam, over alleged corruption linked to the contract renewal of three accused teachers in the Perambra MDMA case.
Action follows a complaint by Youth Congress leader VP Dulkhifil, alleging official misconduct, disproportionate asset accumulation, and favors in re-appointing teachers without following proper review.
Officials recorded Dulkhifil's statement as part of the ongoing probe into administrative irregularities and financial misconduct.
The probe encompasses severe allegations involving the accumulation of disproportionate assets, the abuse of official authority, and administrative irregularities surrounding controversial contractual appointments within the education sector.
The controversy erupted in the wake of the arrest of three female contract teachers employed under the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) of SSK Kozhikode —identified as Keerthana, Kavya, and Neeshma— in connection with an MDMA narcotics case.
These special educators were working on the contract basis, which should be reviewed annually. Central to the allegations is the claim that despite the expiration of their initial contract tenures, these implicated teachers were controversially re-appointed to their posts without proper reviews.
According to the statements and details provided by the complainant, these contract renewals were allegedly executed at the personal behest and direct interest of the District Project Coordinator.
Appearing before the Vigilance office on Friday to record his detailed official statement, Dulkhifil asserted that the narcotics case involving the contract educators is merely the tip of the iceberg.
He further alleged a wider network of severe administrative lapses, disciplinary breaches, violations of the Kerala Education Rules (KER), and suspicious financial dealings linked to private tuition centers operating across Kozhikode under the current district administration.
While formal charges have not yet been registered, the Vigilance department has transitioned firmly into an active fact-finding phase.
Investigators are currently gathering documentary evidence, scrutinizing administrative files, and collecting witness testimonies to evaluate the veracity of the claims regarding administrative shielding, favoritism, and potential links to illegal wealth generation.
Meanwhile, Abdul Hakeem responded to the TNIE that the allegations are pointless and as department head he had renewed the contracts of all teachers for years unless there was no special directions from the government regarding the appointments.
"I cannot be held responsible for every crime committed by the staff under my department. If such complaints arise, action will certainly be taken. However, I retired from service in May. The arrest of the teachers in connection with the Vadakara MDMA case took place months after that." said Abdul Hakeem.
Later, we learned that these teachers had been dismissed from service by the department. What I am facing now is a political drama orchestrated by my opponents," said Abdul Hakeem.