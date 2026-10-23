SSK Kozhikode district coordinator under vigilance scrutiny over corruption

KOZHIKODE: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated a preliminary inquiry against AK Abdul Hakeem, the former Kozhikode District Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Keralam, over alleged corruption linked to the contract renewal of three accused teachers in the Perambra MDMA case.

Action follows a complaint by Youth Congress leader VP Dulkhifil, alleging official misconduct, disproportionate asset accumulation, and favors in re-appointing teachers without following proper review.

Officials recorded Dulkhifil's statement as part of the ongoing probe into administrative irregularities and financial misconduct.

The probe encompasses severe allegations involving the accumulation of disproportionate assets, the abuse of official authority, and administrative irregularities surrounding controversial contractual appointments within the education sector.

The controversy erupted in the wake of the arrest of three female contract teachers employed under the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) of SSK Kozhikode —identified as Keerthana, Kavya, and Neeshma— in connection with an MDMA narcotics case.

These special educators were working on the contract basis, which should be reviewed annually. Central to the allegations is the claim that despite the expiration of their initial contract tenures, these implicated teachers were controversially re-appointed to their posts without proper reviews.