V D Satheesan invites Raihan Vadra to showcase his exhibition in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister of Keralam V D Satheesan has invited artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to showcase his exhibition in the state after a controversy over the removal of some of his protest-documenting photographs in Delhi.

Raihan Vadra alleged that officials at Delhi’s Bikaner House removed several photographs capturing protests from his solo exhibition, No Idea Is Final. He also claimed the administration threatened to shut down the exhibition unless he took down the contentious images by 5 pm on Wednesday.

"Keralam would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra's No Idea Is Final exhibition in its entirety.

No exclusions, no exceptions," Satheesan said in a post on 'X' on Thursday, tagging Raihan Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi.

Raihan Vadra said on Wednesday that he had shared the exhibition proposal and layout with the Bikaner House management well in advance.

The photographs did not carry any political message but documented protests over the past six months, he had said.

Priyanka Gandhi had strongly criticised the move, saying that those in power who fear artistic expression end up losing the very power they seek to protect.

Calling the removal of the photographs "ridiculous", the Congress MP accused the authorities of "muzzling" the voices of young people across the country.

While a Bikaner House official said the administration was "not authorised to comment" on the matter, the BJP termed the allegations "fake news".

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday said Bikaner House policy did not permit the display of political content and asked Priyanka Gandhi to find another way to "launch" her son into politics.

(With inputs from PTI)