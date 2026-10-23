‘Vidyarambham’ held at Malikappuram temple

SABARIMALA: In a rare coincidence after nearly 40 years, Vidyarambham ceremony coincided with the Thulam monthly pooja at Sabarimala.

The Vidyarambham was held at Malikappuram Devi temple on Wednesday. About a dozen children participated in the ceremony led by Sabarimala melsanthi Prasad Namboothiri and Malikappuram melsanthi Manu Namboothiri in the presence of tantri Kandararu Brahmadathan at 8.30am after Usha pooja.

Bhagavathiseva was held at Malikappuram after Deeparadhana at 7pm, with hundreds of devotees participating. Meanwhile, Sahasrakalasam was held at the Ayyappa temple on Thursday. The tantri performed kalasa pooja at the mandapam south of the Sreekovil at 4 pm on Wednesday.