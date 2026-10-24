Bomb threats, beehive and DMK bashing: Inside the countrywide hoax-mail trail.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It arrived by email. Addressed to the Cliff House. With a bomb threat to its most important resident: the chief minister of Keralam. The message mentioned the time of the explosion, the names of the attackers, and their motive; with the closing line: “Consider this a hoax, and consider this the worst chance you’ll ever take.”

The pattern continued between 2024 and 2025, with threats to locations across Keralam and other states being received by key government officials. Now, the person alleged to be behind the more than 200 such messages is now in police custody, with investigators in different cities taking turns to question him.

It was nearly two months ago that Sarath Subrahmanian, 38, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu working in the United States, flew back to Chennai to celebrate his parents’ birthdays. However, the state’s anti-terrorism squad picked him up at the airport in connection with a case of morphing and circulating an image of the wife of former Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The subsequent investigation reportedly also revealed his role in masterminding the hoax bomb threats, and TN Police ended up alerting state forces across the country. He confessed to sending the emails during questioning, officers said. Kerala Police, who had been investigating the threats in the state, finally had their suspect. “A recurring feature of the emails is his apparent ideological opposition to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), with the party and its officials repeatedly named by Sarath of instigating the purported attacks,” said a senior cyber officer with Kerala Police.

According to officers, Sarath took pleasure in the panic triggered by his threats and the resulting media coverage. The behaviour was linked to depression over his separation from his wife several years ago.