Congress MLA Sandeep Warrier escapes unhurt after car tyre burst causes accident in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: Thrikkaripur MLA Sandeep G Warrier and others travelling in his car escaped unhurt after a tyre burst caused the vehicle to lose control on National Highway 66 at Koichana in Malappuram around 2 am on Saturday.

The accident occurred while the MLA was returning to his hometown of Chethallur from his constituency. The car went out of control after one of its tyres burst while the vehicle was in motion.

Two other vehicles travelling behind the MLA’s car also collided in the aftermath of the incident. The families travelling in those vehicles escaped without injuries.

Police reached the spot after being alerted about the accident and took steps to ensure safety and restore traffic movement.