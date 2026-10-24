Dalit youth allegedly assaulted by police during questioning in Kottayam; police deny charge

The family of a Dalit youth from Peringalam in Poonjar alleged on Saturday that he was assaulted by police after being taken for questioning in connection with a suspected electricity cable theft.

The youth, Abhilash, was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

According to the family, a police team investigating the theft of electric wires took him from his house on Friday morning. His brother Vineesh told reporters that the personnel assaulted Abhilash at the house and later inside a vehicle while taking him to Erattupetta police station.

Vineesh alleged that the personnel slapped Abhilash and hit him on the legs and head inside the vehicle. He said they did not identify themselves when they arrived and used abusive language while taking Abhilash away. Vineesh has lodged a complaint with Pala Deputy Superintendent of Police T M Varghese.

Scheduled Caste promoter Jishnu Thankachan told reporters that Abhilash was released after police recorded his statement at the station.

Abhilash then complained of weakness and a headache, was taken to Pala General Hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, he said. Thankachan said he would submit a report on the incident to the Scheduled Castes Development Department.

Varghese denied the allegation. He said police were investigating the theft of KSEB electricity wires after a landslide in the Poonjar area last month, and Abhilash, who does contract work for KSEB, was summoned to record his statement because he was believed to know the people involved.

A four-member police team went to his house on Friday and found him heavily intoxicated, Varghese said. The team took him in a private vehicle and later shifted him to a police jeep. He was taken to a hospital for a medical examination before being brought to the station, the officer said.

After his statement was recorded, police called Thankachan to the station. Abhilash and Thankachan were allowed to go out for lunch, and returned to complete the statement. Abhilash was then sent home with Thankachan, Varghese said.

The deputy SP said police had not established Abhilash’s involvement in the theft and further investigation was needed to determine whether he had any role.

(With inputs from PTI)