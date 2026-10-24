Juvenile fishing rampant, Keralam fishers call for revision of minimum size

KOCHI: Amid an intensifying El Nino, which warms the sea surface water, adversely affecting the recruitment—process by which young wish survive early life stages—of small pelagic fish species, rampant juvenile fishing is posing a threat to the marine ecosystem along Kerala coast. Fishermen and scientists have demanded revision of minimum legal size to stop unregulated fishing activities which may lead to a depletion of fish stocks.

According to fishermen, there has been significant recruitment of juvenile sardine along the Keralam coast this year. However, both traditional fishermen and trawlers are catching the fish indiscriminately. Juvenile fish is being transported to fish meal factories, which are purchasing these at Rs 18-20 per kg. If these juveniles are provided four months time to attain maturity, the price will rise fourfold.

The death of two migrant workers in Beypore last week has triggered a debate on illegal fishing practices. The workers were shifting the catch from the store room of the boat when they fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas, and later died at a hospital.

Federation of Fishing Boats and Fishery Industries of Kerala general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, boats involved in juvenile fishing do not use ice and the fish starts to decay by the time boats reach the coast. The decaying fish generates toxic gas posing a threat to the lives of boatmen. “Hundreds of trucks are transporting juvenile fish to fish meal factories in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As demand increases, boatmen and traditional fishermen are forced to engage in juvenile fishing. This can lead to depletion of fish stocks, affecting the livelihood of fishermen.

The government should initiate strict measures to stop illegal fishing,” he said. “Following complaints, the fisheries director held a review meeting and ordered a statewide drive to check illegal fishing. We are planning to conduct a month-long drive to enforce the rules and to monitor the activities,” said joint director of fisheries (Marine) A P Satheesh Kumar.