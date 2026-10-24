Keralam: CPM-League bonhomie costs UDF power in Anakkara grama panchayat

PALAKKAD: In an unexpected political turn, the CPM-led LDF and the Muslim League, a constituent of the rival UDF, joined hands to bring down the Congress-led administration in Anakkara grama panchayat on Friday, following a dispute over the appointment of two temporary staff members at the panchayat office.

The no-confidence motion moved by the LDF against panchayat president Ambika P N was passed with the surprise support of all three League members, dealing a blow to the UDF and altering the political equations in the local body.

The voting took place at a panchayat council meeting convened at 11 am on Friday. Of the 17 members in the panchayat, the LDF has seven, the Congress six, the Muslim League three and the BJP one.

All seven LDF members and the three League members voted in favour of the motion, which was passed with 10 votes. All six Congress members stayed away from both the discussion on the motion and the subsequent voting. The lone BJP member participated in the discussion but abstained from voting.

“The issue was blown out of proportion after the Congress decided to retain two temporary staff members at the panchayat office, while the League demanded the removal of one of them. Leaders of both parties held several rounds of discussions, but the talks failed to resolve the dispute,” said a senior Congress leader from Thrithala.