Keralam govt excludes Vigilance T section from RTI Act ambit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a contentious move casting aspersions on transparency, the state government has excluded the T1 and T2 sections of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from the purview of the Right to Information Act.

The general administration department on Thursday published an extraordinary gazette including the two sections to the list of organisations which do not come under the ambit of the RTI Act.

The T1 and T2 sections handle highly-confidential matters. The T1 section handles files such as annual confidential reports of top officials, verification against high-level ministerial, legal and executive officials and allegations levelled against civil servants and elected people’s representatives. T2 section mostly handles intelligence aspects of the Vigilance, including source reports, grassroots verification etc.

The T sections of the Police Headquarters and the Crime Branch are currently excluded from the purview of the RTI Act.

The exemptions have been introduced under Section 24 (4) of the RTI Act, which empowers the state government to exempt state-run intelligence and security apparatus from the purview of RTI Act.

Justifying the move, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said confidentiality is required for effective functioning of the department.