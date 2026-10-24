Keralam: Vigilance finds no lapses in 2007 probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is unlikely to follow up on the preliminary inquiry that it conducted in 2007 against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar following the suicide of a Malaysian engineer involved in a road-widening project in Keralam, as it has not found any discrepancies in the earlier probe.

Sources said the preliminary inquiry against Gyanesh, the then secretary of public works department, was found to be in line with existing rules and Vigilance protocols. Gyanesh was given a clean chit following the 2007 probe.

The UDF government had earlier this month ordered a relook into the 2007 inquiry after a Congress leader filed a complaint alleging that past investigations were compromised or abruptly stopped due to external pressure. The move came amid protests by Opposition parties demanding the resignation of the CEC over the controversies regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Lee See Been, who served as chief project manager for PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian consortium involved in upgrading the MC Road under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), ended his life in Kuala Lumpur in 2006 allegedly after his bid to get bills cleared was stonewalled by government officials. Gyanesh’s name was mentioned in one of Lee’s suicide notes, which also alleged systemic corruption that plagued the project’s implementation.

In the wake of the government’s order, the VACB decided to scrutinise the preliminary inquiry to assess whether any procedural errors had occurred while conducting the probe.

Sources said the inquiry did not reveal any lacunae and “it appears there is no scope for any further Vigilance action”. They said the complainant did not produce any fresh piece of evidence against Gyanesh to compel the agency to revisit its earlier decision of giving a clean-chit to the officer.