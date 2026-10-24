Lulu Group loses Rs 1.64 crore in alleged email impersonation fraud

KOCHI: A fake email, a fraudulent invoice and altered bank details allegedly cost the Lulu Group Rs 1.64 crore, with Kochi City Cyber Crime Police registering a case after fraudsters reportedly impersonated representatives of a long-standing business partner to dupe the company.

The FIR, registered on Friday, states that the alleged fraud took place between September 2 and 29, 2026. The complaint was filed by the legal manager of the Ernakulam-based Lulu Group.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly used fake email addresses resembling the official email addresses of IE Park S R L, a company with which the Lulu Group had longstanding business dealings. The fraudsters allegedly impersonated representatives of the company and communicated with the complainant's organisation through email.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly used fake email addresses resembling the official email addresses of IE Park S.R.L., a company with which the Lulu Group had longstanding business dealings. The fraudsters allegedly impersonated representatives of the company and communicated with the complainant's organisation through email.