Mahamagha Mahotsavam rift: Sparring sides declare separate fests at venue

MALAPPURAM: The rift between Juna Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi and the Margdarshak Mandal, the advisory body of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has escalated into a dispute over the conduct of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunavaya, with both sides announcing separate festivals at the same venue in January.

While the Margdarshak Mandal plans to organise a 28-day festival in a traditional Kerala format, Anandavanam Bharathi has announced a 51-day event modelled on the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, rejecting allegations of financial irregularities and unilateral decision-making.

During a visit to the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple, Anandavanam told the media that Juna Akhada would go ahead with its plan to organise the Mahamagha Mahotsavam on the model of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. He said the Margdarshak Mandal, like any other sanyasi tradition, was welcome to participate in the Magha Snanam.

“Those who now claim to organise the Mahamagham became familiar with its actual rituals and events only last year. In other places, the state government organises and supports the Kumbh Mela.

In Keralam, the government has no official role in organising the event, though it has extended support. We received an invitation from the Kottakkal Kovilakam last year to take over the organisation of the Mahamagham. That is how the Akhada became involved in the festival. Members of the Kottakkal Kovilakam continue to be with us,” Anandavanam said.