NHAI sets up noise barriers along Keralam's Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway

ALAPPUZHA: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun installing noise barriers along the 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway to absorb noise of vehicles and protect residents living near the busy corridor from noise pollution. This is the first time in the state that such barriers are being installed on a road. Over 50% barriers have been installed and the entire work would be finished in a month.

It is aimed at addressing concerns over noise pollution as the elevated highway passes through densely populated areas, with houses, multi-storey buildings, schools and hospitals located close to the road.

“The elevated structure is being built above the existing four-lane NH without acquiring additional land. Its proximity to residential areas made noise mitigation an important consideration in the project,” said an NHAI officer.

“Made of translucent polycarbonate panels, the barriers are designed to intercept and absorb sound from vehicles. These are expected to cut down traffic noise by around 20 to 30 decibels, particularly noise generated by horns, engines and movement of heavy vehicles,” the officer said.

“Each measuring 1.5m in height, the panels are being fixed above boundary walls along the outer edges of the elevated corridor. The transparent material allows light to pass through while providing a physical barrier against sound,” said a manager of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABL), the firm handling the work.

Noise barriers are increasingly being incorporated into highway infrastructure in locations where roads pass close to residential settlements and other noise-sensitive areas.

Similar technology has been used on highway infrastructure in other parts of the country, including Delhi. The entire elevated highway is scheduled for completion by the revised deadline of March 2027.