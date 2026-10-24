Two Malayali students to represent India at Multinational Youth Geography Olympiad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two students from Keralam will be representing India at the Multinational Youth Geography Olympiad (MY GEO) in Sochi, Russia, after winning Resorcio’s year-long YUDANSHA contest.

Amina Sharmin C M, a Class 9 student of MES Tanur, and Abhinav A, a Class 10 student of Kulapathi Munshi Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir at Pottore, Thrissur, will take their learning outcomes to a global platform at the international event scheduled from October 24 to November 1.

The students were selected by the Indian Centre of Russian Geographical Society and the Honorary Consulate of Russia through YUDANSHA’s comprehensive evaluation framework for Classes 9 and 10 students across the state.

The Indian delegation will be led by Vidhu Martin, YUDANSHA head at Resorico, who will accompany the students throughout the competition and cultural exchange programme in Sochi. Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia in Thiruvananthapuram, said the contest conducted by Resorcio is a gamified year-long process that tests not just academics, but also soft skills, teamwork, and social awareness.

MY GEO brings together young minds internationally for a rigorous series of challenges testing geographical knowledgeg.