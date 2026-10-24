Unregulated wellness sector in Keralam leaves authorities scrambling for answers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ven as authorities crack down on illegal spas operating across the state, there is concern over the mushrooming of unregistered establishments. According to available records, Keralam has 821 registered spas.

However, the Spa Wellness Development and Welfare Association (SWDWA) estimates that there are more than 2,000 such centres across the state, highlighting crucial gaps in regulation and enforcement.

The lack of a dedicated legal framework has left local self-government institutions struggling to rein in illegal establishments. The sector’s dark underbelly was exposed by two recent incidents – the alleged gang rape of a woman in Kalamassery, Kochi, after she wa s lured by a job offer at a spa and the sexual exploitation of a minor girl from Andhra Pradesh at a wellness facility in Kovalam – that prompted the statewide enforcement drive by the police.

Local bodies issue trade licences to spas under the existing framework, but there are no comprehensive, sector-specific rules governing their operations, including mandatory police verification of employees, prescribed qualification for therapists or periodic medical examinations. The regulatory vacuum has raised concerns about establishments operating under the guise of wellness centres engaging in illicit activities.

According to industry stakeholders, the absence of a legal framework has created gaps in issuing licences and monitoring operations, leaving local bodies with limited means to enforce uniform standards across the sector. The SWDWA is preparing to submit a representation to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala,seeking uniform licensing rules, mandatory police clearance and a regulatory mechanism under the tourism department. Association president Rinshad K said the state needs a dedicated licensing and monitoring system to differentiate legitimate wellness centres from establishments that are a cover for unlawful activities.

“There is no dedicated legislation governing the operation of spas in Keralam.They should be brought under a proper licensing system,and establishments operating illegally must be shut down.