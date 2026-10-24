Use of generic SMA drug will continue: Minister K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Friday defended the government’s decision to continue providing the lower-cost generic formulation of Risdiplam, marketed under the brand name Natsmart by Indian firm Natco Pharma, to children affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and said doctors had engaged with parents to alleviate anxieties.

“Medication units bearing ‘Clinical Trial’ or ‘Physician’s Sample’ labels were handled carefully,” he said, while suggesting a competing foreign manufacturer may be orchestrating the controversy. He asserted that no foreign-manufactured medication would continue to be prioritised.

He also dismissed calls for his resignation, saying his tenure stemmed from the people’s mandate given to Congress. On Natco’s representatives meeting him, he said it was regarding a CSR initiative. He also questioned his rivals over the campaign donations made by the company to CPM during previous ministerial tenures.

Dr R Shankar, head of the expert committee tasked with evaluating the drug, also affirmed its safety and regulatory clearance.

“If the concern is over the label, there was ‘physician’s sample’ written on it. It means it is a tested molecule. The container contains the same medicine,” he said.