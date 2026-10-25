CPI joins broadside against CPM on SMA drug controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is getting increasingly isolated over the SMA drug controversy, with the CPI too joining health experts broadly aligned with the Left and the Sasthra Sahithya Parishad in questioning its stand on generic medicines. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam questioned the political propriety of CPM’s criticism, saying it ignored the Left’s position on generic medicines worldwide.

“Those concerned must reflect on the political propriety of commenting on generic medicines while ignoring the position adopted by the Left across the world on the issue,” Binoy Viswam told TNIE.

The Parishad, too, has countered the CPM’s allegations over the supply of medicines labelled ‘physician’s sample/clinical trials only’, backing the health department’s decision to use a low-cost generic drug manufactured by Natco.

In a statement, it urged the department to prioritise patient welfare and ensure access to affordable treatment.

The Parishad pointed out that Roche’s branded medicine costs around Rs 6.2 lakh per bottle, against Rs 15,900 for Natco’s generic version. Natco also offers one bottle free for every three purchased, bringing the monthly treatment cost to around Rs 30,000, depending on the patient’s age, dosage and requirement, it said.

SAT Hospital superintendent Dr Riyaz I told TNIE that the medicines carrying the disputed labels were free samples supplied by the company through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL). “The medicines were received by KMSCL. I haven’t seen those. The corporation supplied the medicines to SAT,” he said.

When the controversy erupted, he had met the parents of six children who had received the medicines and took back the drugs, he said. Riyaz also said Natco had agreed in 2025, under the previous government, to contribute towards renovating a ward at SAT Hospital under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. “I took over as the superintendent later,” he said.