CPM not against generic meds: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

The CPM veteran criticised the health minister for attempting to derail the issue by portraying it as a campaign against generic medicines.

“Opposition LDF has always maintained a position that generic medicines are required to prevent exploitation by big pharmacy companies. The CPM has a clear and established position in the issue of generic medicines,” Pinarayi stated. He pointed at CPM’s role in bringing in an amendment to the country’s patent act.

Pinarayi demanded that a comprehensive probe should be carried out into the irregularities in medicine distribution and the minister’s interventions. Going by the available information, the government approval for medicine procurement was granted in July 2026.

“It should be clarified why medicines marked as ‘for clinical trials’ were supplied through the government system. How did these medicines reach the government system. The government has a responsibility to inform the public about all actions taken in this regard,” he said.