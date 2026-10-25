Cyclone Arnab effect: Red alert issued in three Keralam districts on Oct 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam is on high alert as ‘Cyclone Arnab’ that is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal is set to influence the movement of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain in the state for two days.

A red alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on Sunday, and for Idukki and Palakkad on Monday.

IMD director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE that the state is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday. “There is a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, and it is interacting with Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify by October 26. Under its influence the low-pressure area is now expected to move eastward, cross Kerala, pass through Tamil Nadu, and dissipate,” she said.

Keralam sees 6% rain deficit so far in October

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is likely to ease after October 27, with a significant reduction expected from Tuesday onwards. The state is likely to experience a prolonged spell of relatively weak rainfall thereafter. he easing of rainfall is expected to bring a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, with the IMD attributing the anticipated warming trend partly to prevailing strong El Niño conditions.

“The warming trend in the Pacific is expected to continue until around March next year before any cooling process begins. When such a vast oceanic area warms up, heat transfer into the atmosphere increases correspondingly, keeping both daytime and night-time temperatures on the higher side,” Neetha K Gopal said.