Express Dialogues | ‘Migraines can be as disabling as paralysis in all four limbs’

How vulnerable is India?

By 2047, today’s adolescents will be leading the country, and India will have an older population. Cognitive resilience falls as we age. The greatest potential lies in the young, whose brains are less opinionated and more able to remember and change.

You seem to have moved from neurology into psychology…

A century and a half ago, there was no such division. Sigmund Freud was a neurologist. I won’t become a psychiatrist. But the mind cannot be separated from the brain. Neurologists see and treat disorders of memory, attention, mood, judgement, perception and hallucination every day. This is about working preemptively, rather than waiting for chaos.

To what extent can we train our brains?

To a considerable extent, as with the heart, but within limits. Your brain is shaped by genes and environment, and their interaction — epigenetics — matters. You can’t look at brain training independently of the environment.

Is there a physical difference between the most and least intelligent brains? Much has been said about Albert Einstein’s brain…

There is. It is about connectivity — networks of nodes. Two schools of thought exist on Einstein’s brain. One says it is almost like any other, while the other found specific areas suggesting more mathematical intelligence. Even within a family, some people excel at mathematics while others struggle; some draw well and others don’t. These are brain faculties, so there must be differences. In Einstein’s case, researchers sliced the brain and examined it. In living people, functional MRI can show differences in network activity, though these are often subtle.

Practice shapes the brain, too. If you excel at a sport or a task requiring dexterity, the corresponding brain areas may be better represented.

So, is it nature or nurture?

People say nurture can change everything. That’s the biggest lie you can sell anybody. Nurture changes particular aspects. You can’t teach a fish to fly. But humans are trainable to a large extent. A top film star in Kerala invited me to his son’s wedding, where I met a famous musician. I asked if I could learn music at my age. He said, “Why not? There’s no age barrier.” That was encouraging. But it doesn’t mean I will excel at it. Though debatable, excellence is largely pre-programmed.

Is it true we use only a small part of our brains?

That’s motivational-talk hype. We use the whole brain. Some areas are more active at different times, that’s all.

What will be your closing message to our readers?

Embrace knowledge. Our forefathers described a path, Jnana Yoga: knowledge can liberate you, provided it teaches you that you aren’t superior to others.