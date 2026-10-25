Five months on, Keralam govt yet to appoint Youth Affairs Commission chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five months after the Congress-led UDF came to power, the state government is yet to appoint a new chairperson for the Kerala State Youth Commission. CPM leader M Shajar continues to hold the post even after his three-year tenure ended this April.
A couple of names are under consideration for the post. Youth Congress organisational general secretary Jomon V Jose and KSU state president Aloshious Xavier are among those being considered.
“Jomon is considered a strong contender for the post,” said a Youth Congress leader, citing Jomon’s qualifications and good relationship with the party leadership. “Aloshious Xavier has also figured in the discussions, the leader added.
The youth wing also has other prominent leaders, including J S Akhil, IYC former national coordinator and Pathanamthitta-based Youth Congress Pathanamthitta president, Vijay Induchoodan, who was denied a ticket in Pathanamthitta in the recent assembly election.
The party has already taken up the issue of delay in appointment with the state government, said a leader.
“Back in 2011, during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government too, the appointment to the post of Youth Affairs Commission was made six months after the formation of the government. Since Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh is also the president of the youth wing, we are hopeful that appointments will be made and our leaders will get representation,” he said.
During the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, R V Rajesh, who currently serves as KPCC secretary, was the chairman of the commission.
With several leaders aspiring for the post after the party remained out of power for two consecutive terms, the Youth Congress is keen about the appointments to the post of Youth Welfare Board too. “We have many prominent and efficient leaders in the Youth Congress.
Many aspire for the post as the party was out of power for the past 10 years. The state government will make the appointment considering the candidates’ qualifications and requirements. We expect the process to be completed this week, after the assembly session,” said a Youth Congress leader based in Thiruvananthapuram.
Shajar was appointed as the Youth Affairs Commission chairman back in 2023, succeeding the current DYFI president Chinta Jerome. His three-year term was completed in April this year, and has been continuing in the office.