Five months on, Keralam govt yet to appoint Youth Affairs Commission chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five months after the Congress-led UDF came to power, the state government is yet to appoint a new chairperson for the Kerala State Youth Commission. CPM leader M Shajar continues to hold the post even after his three-year tenure ended this April.

A couple of names are under consideration for the post. Youth Congress organisational general secretary Jomon V Jose and KSU state president Aloshious Xavier are among those being considered.

“Jomon is considered a strong contender for the post,” said a Youth Congress leader, citing Jomon’s qualifications and good relationship with the party leadership. “Aloshious Xavier has also figured in the discussions, the leader added.

The youth wing also has other prominent leaders, including J S Akhil, IYC former national coordinator and Pathanamthitta-based Youth Congress Pathanamthitta president, Vijay Induchoodan, who was denied a ticket in Pathanamthitta in the recent assembly election.

The party has already taken up the issue of delay in appointment with the state government, said a leader.

“Back in 2011, during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government too, the appointment to the post of Youth Affairs Commission was made six months after the formation of the government. Since Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh is also the president of the youth wing, we are hopeful that appointments will be made and our leaders will get representation,” he said.