India well poised to help realise affordable space travel: Angad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Affordable space travel is a key aim of India’s space programme, and the country’s growth trajectory in the sector could make it a reality in the coming decades, said Gaganyaan astronaut-designate Angad Pratap.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, the 44-year-old from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, described the participation of private firms in building space infrastructure ‘inevitable’.

“It is one of our underlying aims to make human space flight affordable, something that other countries are also interested in. Just like how commercial aviation, which was not conceivable over a century ago, has now become commonplace, I believe this will also become a reality. Over the next three to four decades, we can shape opportunities for the general public to at least take a sub-orbital flight.

A normal sub-orbital flight would cost you close to Rs 3 crore in America. I can already see those costs declining in the coming years. And who better than us to do that!” he said. Amid discussions on the impact of the involvement of private enterprises in the space sector, Angad stressed that their participation is critical to the development of infrastructure.

“Participation of the private sector in building human spaceflight infrastructure and ecosystem should be seen as essential in India, something without which we cannot go forward. Even ISRO is taking all possible measures to empower the private ecosystem,” he said.

Angad, who is undergoing training for India’s first human spaceflight programme, was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the 39th National Convention of Aerospace Engineers as a key speaker.

Embarking on a journey that only a handful of Indians have experienced, Angad talked about how his years in Indian Air Force became the foundation of his training and upcoming space voyage.