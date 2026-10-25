India well poised to help realise affordable space travel: Angad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Affordable space travel is a key aim of India’s space programme, and the country’s growth trajectory in the sector could make it a reality in the coming decades, said Gaganyaan astronaut-designate Angad Pratap.
Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, the 44-year-old from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, described the participation of private firms in building space infrastructure ‘inevitable’.
“It is one of our underlying aims to make human space flight affordable, something that other countries are also interested in. Just like how commercial aviation, which was not conceivable over a century ago, has now become commonplace, I believe this will also become a reality. Over the next three to four decades, we can shape opportunities for the general public to at least take a sub-orbital flight.
A normal sub-orbital flight would cost you close to Rs 3 crore in America. I can already see those costs declining in the coming years. And who better than us to do that!” he said. Amid discussions on the impact of the involvement of private enterprises in the space sector, Angad stressed that their participation is critical to the development of infrastructure.
“Participation of the private sector in building human spaceflight infrastructure and ecosystem should be seen as essential in India, something without which we cannot go forward. Even ISRO is taking all possible measures to empower the private ecosystem,” he said.
Angad, who is undergoing training for India’s first human spaceflight programme, was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the 39th National Convention of Aerospace Engineers as a key speaker.
Embarking on a journey that only a handful of Indians have experienced, Angad talked about how his years in Indian Air Force became the foundation of his training and upcoming space voyage.
“My journey with the Air Force has helped me greatly, particularly with stress management. Another attribute has been my diverse flying experience. Around 70% of astronautics involves aviation, and that is my strength,” Angad said, recalling his days flying MiG fighter jets.
‘Turbulence of mind biggest hurdle for an astronaut’
On a philosophical note, Angad observed that turbulence of the mind was the biggest hurdle for an astronaut, as he recounted his early training days. “I think it is the emotional aspect of training that is
the most difficult for astronauts.You are constantly recalibrating yourself for a mission that is more like a multi-professional setup,” he pointed out.
Reflecting on his evolution from an admirer of valiant soldiers to an IAF group captain and now Gaganyatri-to-be, Angad said, “I greatly valued the courageous acts of soldiers who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration. That, and my insatiable passion for science is probably what has got me here,” he added.
On the role of astronauts in helping realise space travel, Angad said it is difficult to pick out individual contributions, as such an endeavour depends on the collaboration of various teams to name just a few.