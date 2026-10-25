IUML ousts ‘Rotana Razak’ from all posts

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state leadership has removed Abdul Razak Kunnummal, widely known as ‘Rotana Razak’, from all organisational posts and party positions within the League and the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC). The swift disciplinary action follows mounting allegations linking him to a massive robbery at the Qatar KMCC office in Al Thumama, where over 8 crore, equivalent to 31 lakh Qatari Riyals, were stolen from a strongroom.
The high-stakes theft took place on September 18, 2025. The stolen capital had been meticulously accumulated through monthly contributions from expatriate KMCC members under the “Sneha Suraksha” welfare scheme. This fund was designated to provide financial assistance to members and their families in the event of critical illness or death.
The case gained momentum when Balakrishnan Parappinkuniyil, a 60-year-old BJP booth president from Koyilandy, surrendered before Koyilandy police as the fourth accused in the case. His surrender followed an initial FIR registered by the Koyilandy police based on a complaint filed by Qatar KMCC vice-president P K Abdul Raheem of Thalassery.
During police interrogation, Balakrishnan implicated Razak in the heist, triggering intense political controversy within the IUML.
Koyilandy police have intensified manhunts for the absconding suspects and an investigation team is scheduled to travel to Qatar soon to gather further evidence as the net widens towards higher-level figures.