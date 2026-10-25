IUML ousts ‘Rotana Razak’ from all posts

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state leadership has removed Abdul Razak Kunnummal, widely known as ‘Rotana Razak’, from all organisational posts and party positions within the League and the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC). The swift disciplinary action follows mounting allegations linking him to a massive robbery at the Qatar KMCC office in Al Thumama, where over 8 crore, equivalent to 31 lakh Qatari Riyals, were stolen from a strongroom.

The high-stakes theft took place on September 18, 2025. The stolen capital had been meticulously accumulated through monthly contributions from expatriate KMCC members under the “Sneha Suraksha” welfare scheme. This fund was designated to provide financial assistance to members and their families in the event of critical illness or death.