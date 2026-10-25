Kerala woman falsely accused of assaulting son traced after 13 years

KASARGOD: The Kasaragod district police detained a woman who had been hiding for 13 years after being booked in a Juvenile Justice Act case for assaulting her son, but ended up reuniting the woman with her two children after the son told the court that he was withdrawing the case.

Police said the woman’s estranged husband had decided to settle scores with her by framing her in the case, forcing the children and the mother to live apart for so many years. When the investigating team tracked her down on October 21, she was attending to an elderly patient at Tiruvalla as a caregiver.

The district police have taken up a special drive to resolve old cases, especially those involving crimes committed against children. As part of that, the investigating team took up the Juvenile Justice Act case — filed in Chittarikkal police station in 2013 — in which the accused woman had gone into hiding after being released on bail. The Muslim woman, 44, had changed her name to Amaya after marrying a Hindu man and lived in Cheemeni, Kasaragod.

At the time of the alleged incident, the couple had a 12-year-old son and a younger daughter and she ran a tailoring shop at Kambalur near Chittarikkal. One day, while she was at work in the shop, the man dropped their children there. Later that day, he brought his son to Cheemeni police station with a complaint that the boy’s mother assaulted him. The officers at the station refused to register a case, suspecting foul play as they had settled a marital dispute between them earlier.