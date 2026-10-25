Keralam contractor arrested for diverting 11 tonnes of ghee

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) have arrested a contractor entrusted with transporting ghee to Sabarimala in connection with the alleged use of substandard ghee in the preparation of the aravana during the 2025-26 pilgrimage season.
This arrest – the first in the case – comes nearly three months after the High Court directed the agency to constitute a special investigation team to probe the issue.
The arrested has been identified as S S Binu, a Kollam native, who was awarded the contract to transport ghee to Sabarimala during the previous pilgrimage season.
He had allegedly diverted around 11,000 kg of Milma ghee meant for the hill shrine and replaced it with a cheaper product. He was summoned for questioning on Friday and subsequently arrested. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had contracted Milma to supply ghee for preparing the aravana.
According to the VACB officials, Binu allegedly made an illegal profit of around Rs 50 lakh by diverting the ghee supplied, causing a corresponding loss to the TDB.
Investigators found that the original consignment meant for Sabarimala was diverted to two firms in Tamil Nadu and replaced with a cheaper product that was subsequently supplied to the shrine. Binu allegedly used forged documents, including fake invoices and vehicle registration details, to divert the consignment.