Keralam contractor arrested for diverting 11 tonnes of ghee

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) have arrested a contractor entrusted with transporting ghee to Sabarimala in connection with the alleged use of substandard ghee in the preparation of the aravana during the 2025-26 pilgrimage season.

This arrest – the first in the case – comes nearly three months after the High Court directed the agency to constitute a special investigation team to probe the issue.

The arrested has been identified as S S Binu, a Kollam native, who was awarded the contract to transport ghee to Sabarimala during the previous pilgrimage season.