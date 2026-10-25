Keralam: One killed, seven injured as open jeep plunges into ravine at Kakkadampoyil

KOZHIKODE: One person was killed and seven others injured, five of them seriously, after an open jeep carrying tourists from Marad overturned and plunged into a ravine on the Koodaranji-Kakkadampoyil route on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun (25), a resident of Marad in Kozhikode.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Peedikappara Church, when the group was returning from a trip to the popular tourist destination of Kakkadampoyil.

According to preliminary information, the jeep reportedly went out of control while negotiating a steep descent and a sharp bend on the road. The vehicle then overturned and fell into the ravine, leaving the occupants injured.

Hearing the noise of the crash, local residents and people in the vicinity rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. They helped retrieve the injured from the vehicle and shifted them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The identities of all those involved in the accident were not immediately available.

The injured have been identified as Adarsh, Amal, Akshay, Sanooj, Akshraf, Sayanth and Amit.

According to the locals here, the accident has once again highlighted the risks associated with navigating the steep, winding roads in the Kakkadampoyil hill region, particularly at night.