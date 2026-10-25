UDF govt move to shield Vigilance files from RTI sparks uproar

KOCHI: The UDF government’s move to shield two key sections of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) from the Right to Information (RTI) Act has triggered a storm of criticism, with activists alleging that the exemption could render the transparency law toothless and provide a convenient cover for corruption-related information.

Through a notification issued in an Extraordinary Gazette on Thursday, October 22, the government exempted the first and second sections of the T (Top Secret) branch of the VACB from the ambit of the RTI Act. The move, however, has raised questions about the government’s intention, the timing of the notification and the legality of selectively shielding sections within an organisation, rather than exempting an entire intelligence or security organisation as envisaged under Section 24(4) of the RTI Act.

Dr A A Hakkim, former State Information Commissioner who played a pivotal role in making the Justice Hema Committee report public, said the exemption could not be used to bypass the safeguards built into the law. “The primary objective of the Right to Information Act, 2005, is to curb corruption. The Act does not permit information relating to corruption or human rights violations to be withheld merely on the ground that an organisation has been exempted under Section 24,” he said.

Hakkim pointed to the timing of the order, which came shortly after certain information was disclosed through the RTI mechanism last week, raising legitimate doubts about the haste with which the government acted. He also questioned the procedure adopted by the government when the Legislative Assembly is in session.

Section 24(4) requires notifications issued under the provision to be laid before the state legislature, a statutory requirement that, according to him, has not been complied with. The State Information Commission,too, appears to have been kept in the dark, he said.