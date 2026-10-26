Carnatic vocalist Sreedev Rajagopal gets Ustad Bismillah Khan Puraskar

A native of Nedumkunnam in Kottayam, Sreedev trained at the very institution where he now teaches. He is also among the few accomplished musicians from Keralam to have performed regularly at the Navaratri Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram, one of the most revered stages in Carnatic music.



His association with the 150-year-old music festival began in 2020, when the pandemic had brought public life to a standstill. “The event continued that year with just a few spectators — the traditional orchestra, organiser Prince Rama Varma, and Goddess Saraswathy, whose idol is brought from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram every Navaratri season,” he recalls.

Sreedev describes it as a “surreal experience” — a space where “history, heritage, art and spirituality converged”.



He has since performed there seven times, most recently on Sunday. Sreedev notes that the festival, which enjoys international acclaim among musicians, is increasingly making room for younger performers.

“What matters is one’s dedication. One has to live with music. A raga must be understood at a deeper level by making it part of everyday life. It has to resonate within you constantly,” he says.