'Don't teach us secularism': Malayali netizens, politicians react to controversial vlog

KOCHI: Malayalis from every walk of life and cutting across political affiliations were in unison in condemning vlogger Amrit Singh Darren, who, through his Instagram handle ‘littichokha_up_’, published a video titled “Keralam is in Danger”. The vlogger, who made communal remarks against Keralam, has been booked for inciting hatred between religious groups and intenting riot.
In the video, he claimed the cafe — named after the Hindu holy city of Kashi — served beef and displayed a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah next to Mahatma Gandhi, linking it to the local demographics of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.
However, Malayalee netizens, including UDF, LDF and BJP leaders, called out the video as a misinformation campaign to disrupt the communal harmony of the state.
Taking to X, Chief Minister V D Satheesan had posted that Keralam stands united. “The recent Instagram video by a vlogger from outside the state, attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable,” he said.
Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan called the video an attempt by Sangh Parivar in outsourcing hate campaigns to online provocateurs. “Keralam’s secular spirit will not yield to their politics of hatred. The state government must take strict legal action against those spreading communal enmity,” he wrote on X.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that freedom of expression is not a licence to incite communal enmity. “Our temples, mosques, churches, art and diverse communities are part of our shared heritage. No campaign of hate can erase that,” he said.
Many netizens and even Fort Kochi residents pointed out that ‘Kashi’ is the Japanese word for “confectionery”, sweets, pastry and candy.
Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X, “Nobody needs to come from outside and give us gyan about what secularism is. Hindu Malayalee, Christian Malayalee, or Muslim Malayalee: we will decide our future and shape our future collectively,” he posted. However, he was critical of the chief minister’s alleged selective secularism.
According to the Fort Kochi police, based on a complaint by the owner of Kashi Art Cafe, an FIR has been registered against Amrit. He has been booked for publishing or circulating false rumours and alarming news with the intent or likelihood of inciting enmity or hatred between diverse religious, racial, regional, or caste groups.