'Don't teach us secularism': Malayali netizens, politicians react to controversial vlog

KOCHI: Malayalis from every walk of life and cutting across political affiliations were in unison in condemning vlogger Amrit Singh Darren, who, through his Instagram handle ‘littichokha_up_’, published a video titled “Keralam is in Danger”. The vlogger, who made communal remarks against Keralam, has been booked for inciting hatred between religious groups and intenting riot.

In the video, he claimed the cafe — named after the Hindu holy city of Kashi — served beef and displayed a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah next to Mahatma Gandhi, linking it to the local demographics of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

However, Malayalee netizens, including UDF, LDF and BJP leaders, called out the video as a misinformation campaign to disrupt the communal harmony of the state.

Taking to X, Chief Minister V D Satheesan had posted that Keralam stands united. “The recent Instagram video by a vlogger from outside the state, attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan called the video an attempt by Sangh Parivar in outsourcing hate campaigns to online provocateurs. “Keralam’s secular spirit will not yield to their politics of hatred. The state government must take strict legal action against those spreading communal enmity,” he wrote on X.