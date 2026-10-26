Keralam: Bus staffer dies after falling from third floor of lodge

IDUKKI: A 25-year-old tourist bus staffer from Thiruvananthapuram died after falling through a window from the third floor of a lodge in Adimali in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased is Sujith of Lakshamveed Colony, Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was part of a tourist group from Kanyakumari Anna College that had visited Munnar. The group had travelled in seven tourist buses from Kanyakumari on Thursday, stayed in Marayoor on Friday and completed its visit to Munnar on Saturday.

During the return journey, accommodation was arranged for the staff of two buses at a newly opened tourist lodge near the Palko fuel station in Adimali.

According to his colleagues, four staff members from the two buses reached a room on the top floor around 1.30 am on Sunday. After having food, they went to sleep around 3.30 am. When they woke up in the morning, Sujith was missing from the room. Finding the door locked from inside, they looked through the window and spotted him lying on the ground below.

He had suffered a deep abdominal injury after falling onto a metal-sheet covering, and reportedly died due to blood loss.

Adimali police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Fingerprint experts and a forensic team from Idukki examined the scene.

The police suspect that Sujith may have accidentally fallen through the window, which had no protective bars, after waking up in the early hours. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.