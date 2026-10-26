Keralam: SIT finds lapses in more PSC exams; FIRs soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the irregularities in PSC recruitment exams has found massive discrepancies in three more examinations, a finding that would further dent the commission’s credibility.

The team, which earlier took up a case over the irregularities detected in an exam for the Planning Board post, will register separate FIRs in connection with its latest findings this week.

The massive irregularities were detected in exams conducted for the post of the village oil inspector, assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) and fisheries extension officer.

Sources said the lone candidate who claimed to have qualification for the village oil inspector post, which comes under the Khadi and Village Industries Board, is the spouse of a PSC staffer. The candidate attended the training course that’s part of the qualification just before the notification was issued.

The SIT had found that she was the only person on several years to get training in that domain from the institution and was finally selected for the job. As for the AMVI post under the Motor Vehicles Department, the recruitment exam had 47 questions out of 100 copied from a single guide.