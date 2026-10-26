Keralam's financial crunch will not affect disaster preparedness: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday informed the Kerala Legislative Assembly that even though there is a financial crunch in the state, availability of funds will pose no threat to disaster preparedness

"Disaster preparedness is a matter of people's lives and property, and nothing will be a hurdle for the same. Required amount for the same will be released without any delay," he said in the Question Hour.

Pointing out the rising sea levels and the consequent submergence of coastal areas in places including Kochi, Satheesan informed the assembly that the government is planning a resilience project with river management experts.

A pilot project of the same will be done in Ezhikkara panchayat. He also assured that places like Muthalapozhi, where multiple people have died, will be identified, volunteers will be trained, and a detailed Standard Operating Procedure will be drafted for the same.

"The government has already begun the work towards the development of separate relief mechanisms for each district, by understanding the differences in problems of each geography— coastal area, Western Ghats, riverside, and regions close to dams. Expert agencies like IIT Madras will be teamed up as knowledge partners in the same," the CM said in the Legislative Assembly.