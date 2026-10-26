Rallies, remembrance meetings mark 80 years of Punnapra-Vayalar uprising

ALAPPUZHA: The 80th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising is being observed with a series of commemorative events, rallies and public meetings, paying tribute to the hundreds of workers who lost their lives in the October 1946 struggle against the administration of the erstwhile Travancore princely state.

The week-long observance, organised under the leadership of the CPM and the CPI, began on October 20 and will conclude on October 27. The commemorations are being held at major memorials in Punnapra, Vayalar, Menaserry and Valiyachudukad, which remain important landmarks in the state’s political history.

“The uprising took place during a period of intense social and political unrest in Travancore. Agricultural labourers, coir workers and other sections of the working class faced harsh working conditions, low wages and economic hardship.

Growing labour mobilisation, supported by the Communist movement, brought workers into confrontation with the administration headed by Diwan Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer,” said CPI national council member T J Anjalose.

“Workers and political activists challenged the concentration of power in the hands of the monarchy and demanded a government accountable to the people. The movement became one of the most consequential episodes in the history of organised labour in Kerala” Anjalose said.

The most violent phase of the uprising unfolded between October 24 and 27. Clashes between workers and state forces at Punnapra and Vayalar resulted in heavy casualties. Armed police and military personnel confronted workers who had mobilised in resistance, leading to widespread bloodshed.