Two Malayali youngsters making a splash with water polo

Theirs is an amphibian life. Without a daily dip in the water, Madhurima S M and Ambady N S feel like fish kept out of water for too long.



“We feel suffocated unless and until we splash around in the local temple pond where we grew up playing, swimming and then learning the basics of water polo,” they say.



The two 19-year-olds from Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram are the captains who led Kerala to gold medals in the men’s and women’s categories at the 52nd Junior National Water Polo Championship, held in Indore last month.



They also represented Kerala at the National Games in 2023 and 2025, and have led the state at the Junior National Water Polo Championships on several occasions, winning gold medals in most of them.



Their achievements extend beyond the national championships. Madhurima and Ambady have represented India at the Asian Championships in October 2025, the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships in 2024 and the Indo-Sri Lanka Under-21 Water Polo Championship in 2025.