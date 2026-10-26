When Soorya turns a chamber of Hindustani music

The week's Hindustani schedule also included Kaushik Aithal and Omkarnath Hawaldar whose performance on October 22 too was a jugalbandhi vocal.



Instrumental jugalbandhi was be staged on October 23 where Sitar by Ustad Rafique Khan played along with Satyendra Singh Solanki's Santoor. Rafique Khan remembers being associated with Soorya for the last 20 years. "Those days, there were hardly any audience for Hindustani. I recall counting just around 50. But post COVID, when I performed, the numbers swelled and we had a full house, requiring extra chairs to be put," recalls Rafique, who feels there is a demand for teachers too in Kerala for Hindustani instrumental. "I take classes for students from Kannur and Thalassery. But I have been getting a lot of enquiries from Thiruvananthapuram too."



For this year's Hindustani line-up for the first three days, Rafique was entrusted with the task of choosing the singers with a direction to include young and emerging talents. "All the singers performing on the first two days are first-timers in Soorya and in the initial years of their career. The one who played with me, Satyendra, is also a youngster. The tabla artist accompanying us, Hemant Joshi, is hardly 20," he says, pointing at the vision of the festival to encourage young musicians.



Shivami Mirajkar and Vibha Hegde were also quite elated at being included in the Jalsaghar chamber concerts, and felt the space is filled with an intimacy that makes performing at the aesthetically done Ganesham theatre space, unique. "It was more than a stage, probably like a Baithak where the artist sings for a warm group of people, who assemble to enjoy an evening of music in a friendly environment. I am hoping to be back here for more such experiences," Shivami says.



Other concerts staged were a solo performance by Chaithra HG on October 24, and local veteran Ramesh Narayan's performance on October 25.



All the concerts were staged from 6.45 pm at Ganesham, Thycaud, which turned a chamber of music much like Jalsaghar was in the Ray movie, showcasing the splendour of Hindustani's slow and cascading flow.