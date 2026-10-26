With infra boost, athletes on 'track' to glory at Kerala state school sports meet

KOZHIKODE: The State School Sports Meet 2026 – Keralam’s biggest sports extravaganza – has returned to Kozhikode for the first time in 11 years. With the event kicking off on the NIT campus in Chathamangalam on Sunday, the young athletes will now compete on a brand new, international-standard synthetic track.

Built under a central scheme with an investment of Rs 8.09 crore, this 400-m, eight-lane polyurethane (PUR) track at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex holds the World Athletics Class 2 certification.

Engineered by Hyderabad-based Great Sports Tech Ltd in accordance with Athletics Federation guidelines, the facility delivers a professional-grade running experience that has already earned high praise from legends like Olympic and Asian Games star M D Valsamma.

The upgraded arena is comprehensively equipped for field events and optimal athletic performance. The complex features four dedicated jumping pits alongside high-safety zones designed specifically for throwing events like the hammer throw, shot put, javelin throw, and discus throw.

Maintenance and weather resilience have been given equal priority.